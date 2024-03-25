Previous
Early Bird by jeremyccc
Early Bird

Up on the mountain early to ski the groomed runs before everyone else! Fortunate with the conditions again today.
25th March 2024 25th Mar 24

Jeremy Cross

ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
Fabulous!
March 25th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
wow - thats quite the groom :)
March 25th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Seems a shame to carve your skis through such a pattern!!
March 25th, 2024  
