View over to France by jeremyccc
View over to France

The Ski lift ticket in La Thuile, Italy also covers the other side of the mountain in La Rosiere, France, which I skied down to.

This is the view from the top of the mountain on the Italian side looking over to France.
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Corinne C ace
A stunning view
March 26th, 2024  
