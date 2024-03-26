Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 717
View over to France
The Ski lift ticket in La Thuile, Italy also covers the other side of the mountain in La Rosiere, France, which I skied down to.
This is the view from the top of the mountain on the Italian side looking over to France.
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
717
photos
48
followers
29
following
196% complete
View this month »
710
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
25th March 2024 10:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mountain
,
france
,
view
Corinne C
ace
A stunning view
March 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close