Chagall Windows by jeremyccc
Chagall Windows

All Saints’ Tudeley is the only church in the world to have all its twelve windows decorated by the artist Marc Chagall.

The east window at Tudeley is a memorial tribute to Sarah d'Avigdor-Goldsmid who died aged just 21 in a sailing accident off Rye. Sarah was the daughter of Sir Henry and Lady d'Avigdor-Goldsmid.

After Sarah's death in 1963, Sir Henry and Lady d'Avigdor-Goldsmid commissioned Chagall to design the magnificent east window.

Chagall was initially reluctant to take on the commission, but was eventually persuaded - and when in 1967 he arrived for the installation of the east window and saw the church, he said, 'It's magnificent. I will do them all.'
Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
Mags ace
A lovely church and windows!
April 14th, 2024  
Dawn ace
So lovely
April 14th, 2024  
