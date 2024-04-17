Sign up
Previous
Photo 739
Azalea Flower
I like the colour of this azalea flower in our garden
17th April 2024
17th Apr 24
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
17th April 2024 9:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
azalea
Mags
ace
Very pretty blossoms.
April 17th, 2024
Margaret Brown
ace
So pretty, love the colour
April 17th, 2024
Neil
ace
Vibrant bloom.
April 17th, 2024
