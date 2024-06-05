Previous
Olive Tree by jeremyccc
Olive Tree

There are some wonderful gnarly old olive trees on Kefalonia
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Bill Davidson
Excellent image…. such detail.
June 6th, 2024  
