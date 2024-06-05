Sign up
Photo 788
Olive Tree
There are some wonderful gnarly old olive trees on Kefalonia
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
1
1
Jeremy Cross
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
2
1
1
365
iPhone 15 Pro Max
5th June 2024 10:23am
Tags
tree
olive
gnarly
Bill Davidson
Excellent image…. such detail.
June 6th, 2024
