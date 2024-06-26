Previous
Pink & White Rose by jeremyccc
Pink & White Rose

A pretty rose we have in our garden. Photo taken this morning
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Jeremy Cross

I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Peter Dulis ace
nice one :)
June 26th, 2024  
Peter ace
Simply gorgeous image Jeremy, Fav:)
June 26th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
So unusual
June 26th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great pov to capture this pretty rose! Love the colour combo! Fav
June 26th, 2024  
