Previous
Photo 809
Pink & White Rose
A pretty rose we have in our garden. Photo taken this morning
26th June 2024
26th Jun 24
4
3
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50m2
Taken
26th June 2024 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
pink
,
rose
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one :)
June 26th, 2024
Peter
ace
Simply gorgeous image Jeremy, Fav:)
June 26th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
So unusual
June 26th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great pov to capture this pretty rose! Love the colour combo! Fav
June 26th, 2024
