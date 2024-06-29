Sign up
Previous
Photo 812
Sunrise
Two of my friends on desk as the sun was rising, just before we arrived at Dartmouth
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
5
3
Jeremy Cross
ace
@jeremyccc
I’m married with 2 children and live in Kent. Our Daughter now lives and works in London but our severely autistic Son still lives at home...
Heather
ace
A nice shot of your friends, Jeremy, and a lovely sunrise capture with the sun just "touching" the water.
June 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Fabulous portrait on a beautiful background!
June 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
That sunrise is spectacular...Great capture of your friends.
June 29th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful portrait!
June 29th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
That's a fabulous desk.
June 29th, 2024
