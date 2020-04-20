Previous
glimmering by jerome
Photo 664

glimmering

Another interpretation of the previous photo. Playing with chiaroscuro and colour.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very beautiful and creative.
April 20th, 2020  
summerfield ace
awesome! aces!
April 20th, 2020  
Martina ace
Beautiful!
April 20th, 2020  
Clare Gadsby ace
gorgeousness
April 20th, 2020  
Jane Martin ace
Oh my goodness, this is so beautiful.
April 20th, 2020  
