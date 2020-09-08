Previous
late summer light by jerome
late summer light

Gradually autumn is coming. The light is now softer, more silent, more tender.
I like this light. I really enjoy walking in the parks around me in this mood.
Jerome

I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
