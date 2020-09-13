Previous
water fun by jerome
water fun


During a cycling trip I stopped at a swimming lake. It is still unusually warm in late September. A water skier prompted me to take a photo. The sun was already low and the light glittered in the water.
Jerome

I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Woo hooooo!! Awesome
September 13th, 2020  
