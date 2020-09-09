Previous
gentle morning haze by jerome
Photo 801

gentle morning haze

The nights are coolish already. Light fog nesting in the leaves.
9th September 2020 9th Sep 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Walks @ 7
Very ethereal
September 9th, 2020  
