I say goodbye for a while by jerome
Photo 806

I say goodbye for a while

My cloud is waiting for me. She will gently carry me away, cotton-soft...
I have everything I need in my backpack. Drifting on, I'll try to collect my thoughts and sort out several matters.

Many thanks to my visitors, especially my followers. Being part of this community is a wonderful experience for me - every day a marvellous inspiration and an opportunity to learn. Now is a good moment to say thank you for the many nice comments I received for my shared pictures.
Unfortunately, I was not able to look at your photos as carefully and thoroughly as I would like, especially recently. The circumstances are sometimes unfavorable. I also often felt the limits of my language skills for English. I was hoping you would be lenient with me.
I intend to visit this great community every now and then, enjoying your pictures and your special ways of looking at and interpreting the world.

This world is beautiful.


I wish you the very best.
Take care!




14th September 2020 14th Sep 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
ZambianLass ace
Stunning - you will be missed. Your photos are always inspiring and beautiful. Your English is superb. I hope all gets better in your world soon. Pop back when you can :-) FAV
September 14th, 2020  
Arnica17
time flies by so fast. it was only yesterday you come back here :(
September 14th, 2020  
Kas ace
This image - as with all your others is just amazing!! You will be missed - your images are truly an inspiration and I very much look forward to seeing your photos every now and then. Take care on your journey - wherever it may take you. 😎
September 14th, 2020  
