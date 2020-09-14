I say goodbye for a while

My cloud is waiting for me. She will gently carry me away, cotton-soft...

I have everything I need in my backpack. Drifting on, I'll try to collect my thoughts and sort out several matters.



Many thanks to my visitors, especially my followers. Being part of this community is a wonderful experience for me - every day a marvellous inspiration and an opportunity to learn. Now is a good moment to say thank you for the many nice comments I received for my shared pictures.

Unfortunately, I was not able to look at your photos as carefully and thoroughly as I would like, especially recently. The circumstances are sometimes unfavorable. I also often felt the limits of my language skills for English. I was hoping you would be lenient with me.

I intend to visit this great community every now and then, enjoying your pictures and your special ways of looking at and interpreting the world.



This world is beautiful.





I wish you the very best.

Take care!









