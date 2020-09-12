Previous
in silence by jerome
Photo 804

in silence

Tree skeletons in the morning haze.
A work of the bark beetles.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

Jerome

ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Dramatic shot. I like the center lighting in this shot. Fav
September 12th, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Tell those bark beetles they did a good job. So did you! ;)
September 12th, 2020  
Babs ace
fav
September 12th, 2020  
*lynn ace
Devastation is the word that comes to mind
September 12th, 2020  
