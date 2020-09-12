Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 804
in silence
Tree skeletons in the morning haze.
A work of the bark beetles.
12th September 2020
12th Sep 20
4
6
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
820
photos
277
followers
200
following
797
798
799
800
801
802
803
804
Tags
tree
,
skeleton
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Dramatic shot. I like the center lighting in this shot. Fav
September 12th, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Tell those bark beetles they did a good job. So did you! ;)
September 12th, 2020
Babs
ace
fav
September 12th, 2020
*lynn
ace
Devastation is the word that comes to mind
September 12th, 2020
