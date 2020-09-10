Previous
early start by jerome
Photo 802

early start

It is still dawn. No breeze. No one there. I should reach the summit at noon.

Postalm, Austria
10th September 2020 10th Sep 20

Jerome

Margo ace
Encouraging weather
September 10th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
fantastic light and tones
September 10th, 2020  
