Photo 726
young light
Walking along the Gosau lake you can enjoy the sunrise over the mountain ridge.
Gosaukamm, Upper Austria.
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Lynda McG
ace
Fab!
June 24th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great light
June 24th, 2020
