young light by jerome
Photo 726

young light

Walking along the Gosau lake you can enjoy the sunrise over the mountain ridge.
Gosaukamm, Upper Austria.
24th June 2020 24th Jun 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Lynda McG ace
Fab!
June 24th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great light
June 24th, 2020  
