Petronas Towers, Kuala Lumpur

The landmark and center of the capital of Malaysia are the Petronas Towers. The steel structure is 452 meters high. Until 2004 it was the tallest building in the world.



The possibilities of travelling are very limited in these times. I therefore dive into my travel photos. Most I haven't looked through yet. I travelled through Malaysia with a rented car two years ago. I saw cities, rainforests and beaches. The pictures bring my memories to life.