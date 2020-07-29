green coconuts

Malaysia is a paradise for people who like to eat fruit. A variety of fruits are offered in the markets. Most of them were unknown to me.

In the photo you can see young coconuts. Inside there is coconut water. This should not be confused with coconut milk, which is extracted from the pulp of ripe coconuts. Coconut water contains no fat, but many minerals. The fresher the nut, the more coconut water it contains.

A hole is drilled in the nut for consumption. For this purpose, the nuts on the photo are prepared. The coconut liquid is drunk directly from the green fruit with a straw.

