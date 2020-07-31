Previous
enjoying the evening by jerome
Photo 762

enjoying the evening

It is very busy in the evening in the streets of Melakka. Everything possible is offered. I had the impression that it was mainly about food.
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
PhylM-S ace
Wild processing! Love it. I've a lot to learn. This is awesome Jerome.
July 31st, 2020  
Casablanca ace
What fun processing. It seems almost sci-fi. Lovely way to see all the details and yes, I suspect it is mostly about food!
July 31st, 2020  
Orion5D ace
just "WOW"
July 31st, 2020  
