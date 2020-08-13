Sign up
Photo 774
morning walk
Lang Tengah, Malaysia
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Jerome
ace
@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
790
photos
272
followers
200
following
767
768
769
770
771
772
773
774
Tags
sunrise
Anne Pancella
ace
Perfect!
August 13th, 2020
Cathy
ace
Great framing with the tree branches... looks like a little glimpse of paradise!
August 13th, 2020
Carole G
ace
great natural frame, and lovely sunburst
August 13th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
Great composition and light
August 13th, 2020
PhylM-S
ace
love the natural framing - beautiful.
August 13th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
Stunning. I could look at this all day :)
August 13th, 2020
Arnica
I love that the sun, the ship, and the trees are focusing in the middle.
stating the obvious, but that's the least I can do
August 13th, 2020
stating the obvious, but that's the least I can do