morning walk by jerome
Photo 774

morning walk

Lang Tengah, Malaysia
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Jerome

@jerome
I like to immerse in viewing nature forms. It can be very nice, when the sun glistens through the leaves of a tree; a tranquil...
Anne Pancella ace
Perfect!
August 13th, 2020  
Cathy ace
Great framing with the tree branches... looks like a little glimpse of paradise!
August 13th, 2020  
Carole G ace
great natural frame, and lovely sunburst
August 13th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
Great composition and light
August 13th, 2020  
PhylM-S ace
love the natural framing - beautiful.
August 13th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Stunning. I could look at this all day :)
August 13th, 2020  
Arnica
I love that the sun, the ship, and the trees are focusing in the middle.
stating the obvious, but that's the least I can do
August 13th, 2020  
