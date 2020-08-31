Malaysia’s Little England

I found this description in a travelogue about the Cameron Highlands. Indeed, much of it seemed very British to me.

A hundred years ago the British began setting up a Colonial Hill Station. While the rest of Malaysia has a tropical-moist rainforest climate all year round, the temperatures here reach a pleasant 25 degrees during the day and drop to 10 to 15 degrees at night. The fact that tea can also be grown here made this area an attractive living space and popular holiday destination for the British. Many Malaysians from the hot coastal areas also enjoy the cooler mountain air on holiday weekend today.

In the photo you can see the rolling hills of the Cameron Highlands, which are covered by tea plantations. Of course I bought tea there. I still have some of it. A cup of BOH Cameronian Gold Blend at a quiet hour is wonderful. I like the taste, the smell and the colour.

