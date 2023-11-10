Previous
Busy house by jerzyfotos
67 / 365

Busy house

The walk today took me past a house with a busy yard. This old door has interesting carvings and the pumpkin seemed to blend well with the colors. Worth a shot.
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise