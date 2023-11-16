Previous
Sigh of relief by jerzyfotos
Sigh of relief

We were ecstatic with the news that our bordering fields were purchase by a winery...condos lost out.
16th November 2023 16th Nov 23

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys. I think street photography will be...
