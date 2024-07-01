Sign up
PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP
This man took a lot of pride in shining his bike and looked like he covered every square inch. People don't usually shine their bikes downtown so possibly he is homeless and good to see him taking care of it as most don't.
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
255
photos
36
followers
33
following
49% complete
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
174
175
176
177
178
67
179
180
365
365 Project
