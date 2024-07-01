Previous
PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP by jerzyfotos
180 / 365

PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP

This man took a lot of pride in shining his bike and looked like he covered every square inch. People don't usually shine their bikes downtown so possibly he is homeless and good to see him taking care of it as most don't.
1st July 2024 1st Jul 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise