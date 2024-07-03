Previous
WEDNESDAY MORNING WALK by jerzyfotos
181 / 365

WEDNESDAY MORNING WALK

I would say Bruno lives for food and we have to watch his portions but we will see the boarders that live to skate another time.
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Diana ace
Bruno looks everything but certainly not overweight, such a cute fur baby.
July 3rd, 2024  
