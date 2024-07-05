Previous
SUMMER RIDE by jerzyfotos
183 / 365

SUMMER RIDE

This lady seemed to really enjoy the carefree moment on this trendy blue bicycle. Sometimes I wish I had a bike but have too many steep hills near our house...and am out of shape.
5th July 2024 5th Jul 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Photo Details

