BLOOD WORMS by jerzyfotos
248 / 365

BLOOD WORMS

Apparently these worked for a friend of mine at a local lake. Hope to try them soon.
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Jerzy

Diana ace
How amazing, I sure hope they work for you too!
October 3rd, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Great shot of the tools and materials for tying flies. Good luck and happy fishing.
October 3rd, 2024  
