NEIGBOURING FIELD DOING FINE by jerzyfotos
245 / 365

NEIGBOURING FIELD DOING FINE

The grapes to one side of our building seem to be doing just fine. There was concern a very cold snap last winter may affect their growth this season but all seems well during our morning walk.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Paula Fontanini ace
What a beautiful scene and composition. It does look like everything is thriving!!
September 29th, 2024  
