245 / 365
NEIGBOURING FIELD DOING FINE
The grapes to one side of our building seem to be doing just fine. There was concern a very cold snap last winter may affect their growth this season but all seems well during our morning walk.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a beautiful scene and composition. It does look like everything is thriving!!
September 29th, 2024
