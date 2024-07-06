Sign up
ON THE ROAD AGAIN
We had lunch in Peachland today and it's a great place to people watch. This man is traveling light by our standards but I'm guessing he sees many places...if he feels like it.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
Jerzy
ace
@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
259
photos
38
followers
33
following
Bucktree
ace
Great capture. That dude looks like he's been on the road a while.
July 6th, 2024
