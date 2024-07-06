Previous
ON THE ROAD AGAIN by jerzyfotos
184 / 365

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

We had lunch in Peachland today and it's a great place to people watch. This man is traveling light by our standards but I'm guessing he sees many places...if he feels like it.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Jerzy

ace
@jerzyfotos
Bucktree ace
Great capture. That dude looks like he's been on the road a while.
July 6th, 2024  
