TOO CLOSE TO HOME by jerzyfotos
251 / 365

TOO CLOSE TO HOME

We went downtown last Sunday for a stroll with our pooch and this sure surprised us. Not used to things like this in our town Kelowna.
(catching up with my postings)
6th October 2024 6th Oct 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Well my fist year is now in the rear view mirror and I'm hoping the second is as good as the first. I'm shooting for...
