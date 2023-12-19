Previous
Compromise by jerzyfotos
Compromise

We were taking an elderly neighbor couple to lunch but the second floor restaurant did not have an elevator. Craft Kelowna was next door and save the day.
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

