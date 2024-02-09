Previous
Back streets of Yelapa by jerzyfotos
44 / 365

Back streets of Yelapa

I always have to get off the beaten path to find out where people really live. Senora is waiting patiently for me back at the beach with a Coca Cola. Not sure I want to live here but it makes for a good picture.
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Jerzy

@jerzyfotos
Trying to shorten the learning curve with photography and hope to pick up a few things from you guys as I tag along with 365....
Krista Mae
I admire you for going and finding what real life looks like in this area of the world. It DOES make for a good photo! It's funny you should include how Senora and your Coca Cola were calling your name. Glad you snuck away for this shot.
February 10th, 2024  
Jerzy
@peekysweets my wife doesn't like it but I really need to find what life is like away from the commercial and sometimes unreal side. It's usually not far. Thank you.
February 10th, 2024  
Krista Mae
@jerzyfotos Brilliant! It was well worth your venturing out. So interesting.
February 10th, 2024  
