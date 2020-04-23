Sign up
Blackcap
I THINK, it's a Blackcap, one of a pair singing to each other seen and heard on walkies tooday. Such a beautiful song from so small a bird.
230420FZ1K230420
23rd April 2020
23rd Apr 20
Jesika
@jesika2
Second time round and I've managed a whole year, MUCH longer than I lasted in 2017!. Tried again starting 1 Jan 2018 and now, midway through...
Mark Prince
ace
Oh, lovely shot Jesika. Yes it is a male Blackcap, the female is very similar but she has a brown head. I had a male wintering in the garden visiting the feeders. I think it was about mid March a female appeared. They are not often near the feeders now, but both are still around in the garden. I suspected they nested last year, I am sure they are this year. If they are not nesting in mine, there is a very big unused garden ( behind hairdressers, beauticians salon),a few doors down, that would be perfect for them.
April 23rd, 2020
