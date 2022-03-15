A major hurdle overcome

18 hrs after the previous image, the Angle Shades larva has safely pupated and now the hard work of transformation is underway. Enzymes, imaginal discs and cells - think of stem cells - are changing a caterpillar into a beautiful moth. A couple of hours after this shot, 9 images stacked in camera, the chrysalis had hardened and darkened. Now we wait. It's joined 3 more Angle Shades pupae, a Mullein moth pupa and 100 Vapourer moth eggs.

18 hours later the final Angle Shades moth caterpillar pupated.

