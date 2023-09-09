Look who Tildi found

Very agitated and with good cause. Hedgehog had got stuck under the gate, the first to do this in about 25 years. Fortunately my neighbour was in his hall, heard Tildi, saw me waving and came out. He carefully removed HH, took it into his back garden and gave it food and water which it gratefully accepted.

They have a clear run of 4 gardens where they can find food and shelter and also on the other side of the road and down the road is a big field. As safe an area as they can find in suburbia, I think.