Mother was born 19 June 1924 so today would be 100 years old.
She was staying with us May 2012, Nikki had been to cut and style her hair, Bridget had done her manicure, pedicure, facial, usual treats when she came for 2 weeks and stayed 3 months...
This was the only time she asked for her photo taking and we were both rather pleased with the result.
She fell when she went home, became very ill and died August 2012, so never knew her picture had won 1st place in portraits at Fulford Show the following year.
