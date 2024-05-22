10 years ago

Previous
On this date, May 22 2014, mother joined her father and sister in a previously unknown grave.
My research lead me in many false directions but by chance, an experienced genealogist in Australia was looking for his wife's grandmother at the same time.
Yes, they were brother and sister.
He died when mother was 2 in 1926. Her siblings had no knowledge of him, neither did my cousins. He was a mysterious mystery, not even talked about by grandmother although I think I understand why.
A few days before mother's interment, I received his birth certificate, born in a work house - May 22 1896.
Happy birthday, Granddad
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful photo
May 22nd, 2024  
