Previous
Finest Tapestry by jesika2
Photo 780

Finest Tapestry

The underwing of the Red Admiral always makes me think of an ancient and fine tapestry.
This one is missing a wingtip but it hasn't affected its ability to fly.
020824 OM1020824
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

Jesika

@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
213% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise