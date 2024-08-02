Sign up
Previous
Photo 780
Finest Tapestry
The underwing of the Red Admiral always makes me think of an ancient and fine tapestry.
This one is missing a wingtip but it hasn't affected its ability to fly.
020824 OM1020824
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
Jesika
@jesika2
Doggie mummy living in ancient York, Yorkshire, England. Joined 1st Jan 2018 1st Jan 2024 have achieved 196% 28 March 2024 200% I take photos, am not a photographer. Interested...
