Trees Lined Up for Sunset by jgpittenger
Trees Lined Up for Sunset

Best on black. Thanks for all your kind words yesterday re my ribs. They clearly aren't broken and are a bit better today. Years ago I separated the bone and cartilage on a rib on the other side of my chest and that was torture for a very long time, but this time it seems more like it is bruised thankfully. I was able to get out for a short and level hike and when I saw an approaching sunset I got my gear in the car and went. I never noticed this group of trees before but I really like their silhouettes against the gorgeous sunset.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
I've been gone for a while after being here steadily for almost three years. I need the reminder to shoot every day again after being...
gloria jones ace
Stunning sunset shot
December 28th, 2019  
Taffy ace
Great silhouettes!
December 28th, 2019  
