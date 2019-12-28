Trees Lined Up for Sunset

Best on black. Thanks for all your kind words yesterday re my ribs. They clearly aren't broken and are a bit better today. Years ago I separated the bone and cartilage on a rib on the other side of my chest and that was torture for a very long time, but this time it seems more like it is bruised thankfully. I was able to get out for a short and level hike and when I saw an approaching sunset I got my gear in the car and went. I never noticed this group of trees before but I really like their silhouettes against the gorgeous sunset.

Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs