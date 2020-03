Clouds Over Lava Hills

Bets on black. We've been at Volcano National Park for the last few days so I haven't been able to even post photos. This wasn't last year's lava flow. I'll post some of that in next few days. I think the shapes and textures are amazing and the mood of this shot reminds me of some of Graeme Steven's seascapes.

