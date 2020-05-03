Previous
Banded Pigeon by jgpittenger
Photo 2697

Banded Pigeon

Shot through the window this morning. After shooting through the window, I went outside to try to get a clearer shot but of course he flew off!
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs and I'm so happy you liked my little goldfinches.
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Jane Pittenger

Inga Johansson
Very good shot even through the window. He/she looks very proud.
May 3rd, 2020  
Santina
very good shot, the colors are truly fantastic
May 3rd, 2020  
carol white
Beautifully captured. Fav!! 😀
May 3rd, 2020  
