The next in my aging beauty project ( https://365project.org/jgpittenger/365/2020-08-29). This reminds me a bit of a scarecrow. I just did a bunch of research on this Cow Parsnip or Cow Parsley because my husband thought it was Hogweed. Apparently hogweed is really toxic, can even make you blind, but it is HUGE.10-20 ft tall. Thankfully this is the native cow parsnip.Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs