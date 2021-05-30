Previous
Night Heron Reflected by jgpittenger
Photo 3047

Night Heron Reflected

Taken at the Santa Barbara Slough. I liked how he seemed to be checking out his reflections.
30th May 2021

Jane Pittenger

