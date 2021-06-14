Previous
Next
American Avocets with Droplets by jgpittenger
Photo 3038

American Avocets with Droplets

More American Avocets from our trip.
Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
14th June 2021 14th Jun 21

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
832% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Caterina ace
Peaceful scene, great reflections. Fav
June 14th, 2021  
Korcsog Károly ace
I like it!
June 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise