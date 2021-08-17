Previous
Pearl Watching the Sunrise by jgpittenger
Pearl Watching the Sunrise

She really seemed to enjoy it…as did I. Thanks for your visits, comments, suggestions, favs
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Jane Pittenger

SwChappell ace
I love the sunrays breaking through the clouds, this looks like it was a beautiful sunrise.
August 25th, 2021  
Steve Mueller ace
Great composition and sky!
August 25th, 2021  
Graeme Stevens ace
Love it - an easy fav
August 25th, 2021  
