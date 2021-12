Pano Cloudy Milky Way at Outlet

Best on black. We finally had a somewhat clear night without a big moon so I went out to see if I could get some Milky Way shots at the Outlet and hopefully get some reflected stars. For an assortment of reasons, my plans for decreasing noise and getting pinpoint stars didn't come to pass but I decided on a vertical pano to get both more of the water than in a vertical shot and more Milky Way.

