Deep Sky Stack by jgpittenger
Photo 3290

Deep Sky Stack

Best on black. I processed another 20 stacked images from the other night. I think this is more realistic and I learned a lot about using deep sky stacker software.
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
Milanie ace
Absolutely spectacular on black. The focus and colors you achieve with the photo stacking are amazing!
February 26th, 2022  
