Rhody by jgpittenger
Rhody

We finally had a sunny day. We had 5" of rain in the past week...90" since October 10th. Our rhododendrons are looking beautiful and smiling to the sun.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Jane Pittenger

@jgpittenger
Lisa Poland ace
Gorgeous! FAV!
April 22nd, 2022  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 22nd, 2022  
Suzanne ace
Great DOF in this photo of one of my favourite species. Lovely colours in this variety.
April 22nd, 2022  
Allison Maltese ace
Beautiful light and color.
April 22nd, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
So so beautiful. Oh how we would love to have some rain.
April 22nd, 2022  
