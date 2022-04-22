Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3345
Rhody
We finally had a sunny day. We had 5" of rain in the past week...90" since October 10th. Our rhododendrons are looking beautiful and smiling to the sun.
Thanks for your visits comments, suggestions, favs
22nd April 2022
22nd Apr 22
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
5313
photos
322
followers
116
following
916% complete
View this month »
3338
3339
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
Latest from all albums
3339
1501
3340
3341
3342
3343
3344
3345
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM4
Taken
22nd April 2022 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
flowers
,
rhododendron
,
capemountainphoto
Lisa Poland
ace
Gorgeous! FAV!
April 22nd, 2022
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 22nd, 2022
Suzanne
ace
Great DOF in this photo of one of my favourite species. Lovely colours in this variety.
April 22nd, 2022
Allison Maltese
ace
Beautiful light and color.
April 22nd, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
So so beautiful. Oh how we would love to have some rain.
April 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close