Previous
Next
Practicing His Voice by jgpittenger
Photo 3369

Practicing His Voice

I loved getting to see the owlets and these were so cute.
Thanks for the visits, comments, suggestions, favs
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
923% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Randy Lubbering
This is a fantastic photo!!
May 18th, 2022  
Leana Niemand
Awesome close up.
May 18th, 2022  
Diana ace
a magnificent close up and detail.
May 18th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
nicely framed!
May 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise