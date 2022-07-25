Sign up
Photo 3439
Osprey Getting Ready to Fledge
I took this this morning from my kayak. Unfortunately there was no fish delivery to shoot but I thought this young one working on how to use his wings was pretty cute. It is severely cropped.
Thanks for your visits, comment, suggestions, favs
25th July 2022
25th Jul 22
Jane Pittenger
@jgpittenger
Tags
bird
,
nest
,
osprey
,
capemountainphoto
,
munsel lake
,
from kayak
