Osprey Getting Ready to Fledge by jgpittenger
Photo 3439

Osprey Getting Ready to Fledge

I took this this morning from my kayak. Unfortunately there was no fish delivery to shoot but I thought this young one working on how to use his wings was pretty cute. It is severely cropped.
Thanks for your visits, comment, suggestions, favs
25th July 2022 25th Jul 22

Jane Pittenger

ace
@jgpittenger
