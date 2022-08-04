Sign up
Photo 3449
Osprey Headed for a View Perch
Best on black. I got to photograph osprey from my kayak again this morning. Thanks for your visits comments, suggestion, favs
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
0
0
Jane Pittenger
ace
@jgpittenger
Time for an update. I think I began in 2012 and took one year off. Maybe it was 2013. In any case I’ve been part...
3442
3443
3444
3445
3446
3447
3448
3449
Tags
bird
,
osprey
,
bif
,
capemountainphoto
,
munsel lake
,
from kayak
